Treetime Virtual Elf-Help Show with DIY Expert Jane Clauss

On Saturday, November 21 (9am/CT), warm-up a mug of hot cocoa and cuddle up in your pajamas to watch Emmy Award-winning television host and DIY lifestyle expert Jane Clauss give you a little “Elf-Help”! Jane will be joined by Treetime’s showroom designer Cassi Nickolas and the show will stream live on WGN Radio’s Facebook page.

Jane and Cassi will share this season’s top decorating trends from small trees to festive mantles, setting the table to décor and more. After all, small-scale celebrations call for big decorations!

Don’t throw away the empty paper towel roll! Jane will give you some fun ideas so when you deck the halls, you can add in some of your own DIY creations, too.

And, show viewers will receive a special Treetime discount when you shop in-store or online, valid only on the day of the show (Saturday, November 21).

While our show may be virtual, Treetime’s expansive Christmas showroom is open seven days a week on Pepper Road in Lake Barrington with all COVID-19 safety measures in place. Or, you can shop online at Treetime.com.