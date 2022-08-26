TR to the Rescue – Again with John Williams

John Williams and Teddy Roosevelt live on stage, October 22 at Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove

This won’t be the first time John Williams and WGN Radio have invited Teddy Roosevelt to share his stories and insight with us. But it may be the best! If ever Chicago and Illinois and the USA needed someone who is good, smart, solid, dependable, independent, reliable, honest, candid, funny, well-read, rough ridin’, shootin’, tootin’- okay, you get the idea – it’s now. The stories you will hear are true, heartfelt, sometimes hilarious and hard to believe. And the insight will be important.

So join us again, or for the first time, at TR to the Rescue – Again! with John Williams sponsored by Joint Relief Institute and by Jerry Haggerty Chevrolet.

Frequently Asked Questions:

How can I buy tickets? – BUY TICKETS ONLINE HERE.

You may also purchase tickets in-person at the theatre during normal operating hours (approximately Monday – Thursday: 4pm – 7pm; Friday: 4pm – 10pm; Saturday: Noon – 10pm; and Sunday: Noon – 7pm). Phone orders are not accepted at the box office. To purchase show tickets by phone, please email mwells@wgnradio.com with your name, phone number, and number of tickets you’d like to buy and a representative from WGN Radio’s marketing team will respond to you within 48 business hours.

When is the show? – Saturday, October 22 at 10am. Doors open at approximately 9:30am.

How much are tickets? – $33

Where is the show? Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre (5021 Highland Avenue in Downers Grove). The theatre is also conveniently located within steps of the Downers Grove Main Street station on METRA’s BNSF line.

How long is the show? – The show is approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

What time do the doors open? – At least 30 minutes prior to showtime, at 9:30am.

How does the seating work? – It is assigned seating.

Is there handicapped accessible seating available? – Yes, the theatre is wheelchair accessible and there is accessible seating at the front and back of the auditorium.

Where can I park? – There is a parking lot next to the Tivoli Theatre with limited availability. There are also public lots and garages close to the theatre.

What is the recommended age? The show is family-friendly. We would suggest ages 6 and up, but parents or guardians are encouraged to use their discretion.

Are concessions available? – Yes, and various items will be available for purchase, including a bar with beverages.

Is photography allowed during the show? – No. Filming and photography are prohibited.

TR to the Rescue – Again! with John Williams is sponsored by:

Joint Relief Institute….safe, non-surgical knee pain relief. Book your appointment by calling 708-888-0000 as in ZERO pain or visit www.JointReliefInstitute.com.

Jerry Haggerty Chevrolet in Glen Ellyn…for value and integrity, it has to be Haggerty. Visit https://www.jerryhaggertychevrolet.com