Thomas Jefferson – Unmasked! with John Williams sponsored by Joint Relief Institute, Oct. 30

When do 18 months feel like 245 years? When a pandemic cancels our annual conversation with the author of the Declaration of Independence? That is, it’s been a very long time.

But we are back – and we are so glad that you are here, too!

If you’re new to this show (or don’t recall because 18 months equals 245 years), here’s what you can expect when you attend the show on Saturday, October 30 at Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre (5021 Highland Avenue, Downers Grove). Tickets are $33.

First, The Mincing Rascals will record a brief version of their award-winning podcast on stage starting at 10am. Hosted each week by John Williams, The Mincing Rascals include WGN Radio’s Jon Hansen, former Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn, Tribune reporter Lisa Donavan, Ebony Magazine’s Brandon Pope, WTTW reporter Heather Cherone, and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals are one of the most popular listening opportunities on the WGN Radio platform and we’re introducing them to you here.

Following The Mincing Rascals, around 10:30am, Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States, will take to the stage to talk to John Williams about events then and now. Then the lights will come up and you get to ask questions, too.

Since we last visited with Mr. Jefferson, there’s been an election, a couple impeachments, and heated conversations about voting rights and immigration laws. We’ve grappled with individual rights versus executive power and then there were the events of January 6. There was – and still is – that COVID-19 thing.

As you will hear, dealing with a pandemic is surprisingly something our guest TJ knows a lot about.

Jefferson is unmasked for us today! Literally and figuratively, we will unleash the great wit and wisdom of one of America’s Founding Fathers. We invite you to listen, laugh, learn, and talk back to him, too!

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I buy tickets? – You can buy tickets online here. You may also purchase tickets in person at the theatre during normal operating hours (approximately Monday – Thursday: 4pm – 7pm; Friday: 4pm – 10pm; Saturday: Noon – 10pm; and Sunday: Noon – 7pm). Phone orders are not accepted at the box office. To purchase show tickets by phone, please email mwells@wgnradio.com with your name, phone number, and number of tickets you’d like to buy and a representative from WGN Radio’s marketing team will respond to you with 48 business hours. When is the show? – Saturday, October 30. See special guests The Mincing Rascals at 10am and then it’s Thomas Jefferson with John Williams following just after 10:30am. Doors open at 9:30am. How much are tickets? – $33 Where is the show? Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre (5021 Highland Avenue in Downers Grove). The theatre is also conveniently located within steps of the Downers Grove Main Street station on METRA’s BNSF line. Where can I park? – There is a parking lot next to the Tivoli Theatre with limited availability. There are also public lots and garages close to the theatre. What is the COVID policy? – Effective August 30, the State of Illinois mandates masks be worn unless consuming concessions regardless of vaccination status. Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre thanks you for your cooperation. How does the seating work? – It is assigned seating. Is there handicapped accessible seating available? – Yes, the theatre is wheelchair accessible and there is accessible seating at the front and back of the auditorium. What time do the doors open? – At least 30 minutes prior to showtime, at 9:30am. How long is the show? – The Mincing Rascals will be on stage for about 30 minutes and the main show with Thomas Jefferson and John Williams is approximately one hour and 15 minutes. Explain about the special guest “The Mincing Rascals”. – The Mincing Rascals are led by John Williams and a roundtable of journalists who have a spirited discussion about current events in the news. The Mincing Rascals are a weekly podcast distributed through WGN Radio. At this year’s Thomas Jefferson show, they will be the special guest and you can watch their discussion live. Doors to the theatre will be open by 9:30am, so you can take your seat to hear the latest discussion between The Mincing Rascals at your leisure. Or, arrive closer to 10:30am to just watch the main show with Thomas Jefferson. What if I just want to see The Mincing Rascals or Thomas Jefferson? – Whether you want to come for one or all, both are included in the price of the ticket and are all part of the show this year. What is the recommended age? The show is family-friendly. We would suggest ages 6 and up, but parents are encouraged to use their discretion. Are concessions available? – Yes, and various items will be available for purchase, including a bar with beverages. Is photography allowed during the show? – No. Filming and photography are prohibited.

