The 31st annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival® returns to downtown Chicago on Saturday, November 19, 2022 to kick off the holiday season the weekend before Thanksgiving.

The weekend’s free events begin with a Lights Festival preview night on Friday, November 18 featuring a tree-lighting ceremony in The Wrigley Building Centennial Plaza (410 N Michigan Ave) at 4 p.m., complete with musical entertainment to get you in the holiday spirit!

On Saturday, November 19, the event-filled day begins at 11am starting at Lights Festival Lane (401 N. Michigan Avenue) with a festive thoroughfare of booths and family activities, including photos with Santa, courtesy of Wintrust.

Don’t miss the dazzling tree-lighting parade down North Michigan Avenue on Saturday, November 19 at 5:30pm. Led by Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse of Walt Disney Resort. the parade features fabulous floats, giant helium balloons, marching bands, celebrities, musical performances, Santa Claus, and more, illuminating one million lights down The Magnificent Mile.

The celebration ends with The Wintrust Fireworks Spectacular.

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival is brought to you by Wintrust, with support from Enjoy Illinois and AT&T.

Learn more at TheMagnificentMile.com.