On Saturday, July 29, join WGN Radio at Ravinia for Clouds In My Coffee: The Trailblazing Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Carly Simon with the CSO. Gates open to the general public at 5pm and concert starts at 7:30pm.

Tony-winning orchestrator Ted Sperling highlights three historic singer-songwriters—Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon—with new orchestral arrangements of their music in this specially curated program with Broadway performers Morgan James, Capathia Jenkins, and Andréa Burns.

Fifty years ago, these talented musicians channeled the changing roles of women into pop classics that expanded the genre and established deeply personal styles that have resonated across generations. Featured songs include “Both Sides Now,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and “You’re So Vain” among many other favorites.

About Ravinia

Ravinia®, North America’s oldest music festival, stands today as its most musically diverse, presenting a large variety of events throughout the summer. Concerts vary from classical to pop to the annual summer residency for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. The 36-acre park is nestled in a gently wooded area that makes it an enchanting place to experience music. Guests can bring their own picnics or eat at one of the park restaurants.

Ravinia is located at 418 Sheridan Road in Highland Park. Visit ravinia.org/schedule for the 2023 performance calendar.