The Museum of Broadcast Communications reopens today, with free admission through August 2nd

‘Stay Tuned: Rock on TV’, curated by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, features archival footage, original artifacts and new interviews, telling the stories of how TV launched rock’s iconic stars, brought them into our homes, kept them in the spotlight and connected them to us with music and visual imagery. Among artifacts displayed are original stage designs from the Beatles’ appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” outfits worn by Sonny and Cher on their TV series, CeeLo Green’s jacket worn on “The Voice,” and original animation cels from A-ha’s “Take on Me” music video. Narrators include Mike Myers, Martha Quinn, Kelly Clarkson, Micky Dolenz, Kevin Eubanks, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Shaffer and Darlene Love. They will be open Fridays through Sundays.

The ‘Chicago School of Television’ featuring classic exhibits: ‘Bozo’s Circus’, “Svengoolie’, Bill Jackson’s ‘Cartoontown’, as well as the Radio Hall of Fame gallery will also reopen.

Their top priority is to create a safe environment for all visitors and staff, while letting you reconnect with the exhibits you know and love. The MBC is following CDC recommendations as well as museum guidelines from the State of Illinois to create reopening policies and procedures. This includes the requirement of face masks for all staff and visitors, hand sanitizing stations and regular cleaning procedures. The MBC is also limiting the number of visitors each day to 25% of our museum’s capacity.