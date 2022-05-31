On Wednesday, June 29, join WGN Radio at Ravinia for The Lion King: In Concert Live to Film. Gates open at 5:30pm to the general public and the concert starts at 7pm.

The Chicago Philharmonic will perform Hans Zimmer’s Oscar®-winning musical score live to the screening of Disney’s “The Lion King.” The concert will be led by conductor Thiago Tiberio. The complete film will be shown on video screens in the Pavilion and facing the Lawn.

The Jon Favreau-helmed feature film—like the original 1994 version—features unforgettable music by an award-winning team, including Oscar® and GRAMMY®-winning superstar Elton John and Oscar and GRAMMY-winning lyricist Tim Rice, who’ve written the uplifting new end credit song, “Never Too Late,” performed by John. Beyoncé co-wrote and performs a new song featured in the film, the powerful track “Spirit.”

“The Lion King” features new recordings of the original songs written by Elton John and Tim Rice, score by Oscar® and GRAMMY®-winning composer Hans Zimmer, plus African vocal and choir arrangements by GRAMMY-winning South African producer and composer Lebo M (Rhythm of the Pride Lands).

About Ravinia

Ravinia®, North America’s oldest music festival, stands today as its most musically diverse, presenting a large variety of events throughout the summer. Concerts vary from classical to pop to the annual summer residency for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. The 36-acre park is nestled in a gently wooded area that makes it an enchanting place to experience music. Guests can bring their own picnics or eat at one of the park restaurants.

Ravinia is located at 418 Sheridan Road in Highland Park. Visit Ravinia.org/Calendar to see the 2022 schedule.