The Kane County Cougars Baseball Foundation and Robust Promotions have partnered together to marry 1,000 dogs or 500 doggy couples at this year’s Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony in an attempt to break the World Record title for the Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony!

The event will be held on Sunday, October 2nd at Northwestern Medicine Field (34w002 Cherry Lane in Geneva).

In 2021, an attempt was made to break the World Record for the Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony. While the record remains unbroken, money was raised for animal rescue groups in the Chicagoland area who were hit hard during the pandemic. The miss of the World Record made hearts howl, so this year’s a second bite at the biscuit!

The name of the 2022 attempt is “Diamonds in the Ruff” and the goal is to raise over $100,000 for K9s for Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of service animals for veterans, along with 24 other service animal organizations and local adoption groups in the Chicagoland area.

K9s for Warriors exists because of a fierce dedication to saving the lives of both veterans and rescue dogs. Roughly 20 veterans die by suicide every day, and K9s For Warriors is determined to change that. Their focus is to educate and raise awareness for service animal training organizations and local rescue groups on a mission to improve mental health with the help of canine friends. The perfect marriage, with a majority of dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, these dedicated organizations build an unwavering bond that facilitates the collective healing and recovery of those struggling with mental health issues.

The Diamonds in the Ruff event aims to raise awareness and funds for service dog groups and rescue organizations, attempt a World Record, and be a light-hearted and cheerful day full of meeting new friends, entertainment, raffles, treats, and many more surprises!

Registration is $25 per dog and check-in begins at 8am on October 2 with the wedding ceremony scheduled for noon. All of the registration fees will be given to the participating animal charity groups with 50% going to K9s for Warriors and the remaining 50% being split between the other participating animal charity groups.

Get details at www.largestdogwedding.com.