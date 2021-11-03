The BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival returns on Nov. 20

The 30th annual BMO Harris Bank Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks of the 2021 holiday season on Saturday, November 20 with a day of free, family-friendly activities.

The celebration begins at 11am starting in Lights Festival Lane (401 North Michigan Avenue) with a festive thoroughfare of booths and family activities, including photos with Santa Claus until 4pm.

Then it’s the grand Saturday evening tree-lighting parade at 5:30pm down North Michigan Avenue led by Grand Marshals Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse from Walt Disney World Resorts in Florida.

The parade features more than 30 acts, including fabulous floats, giant helium balloons, exciting marching bands, celebrities, musical performances, Santa Claus, and more, all helping to illuminate more than 1 million lights along The Magnificent Mile.

The event concludes with spectacular fireworks over the Chicago River at the DuSable Bridge at 7pm.

Special holiday offers and events around The Magnificent Mile continue throughout the holiday season. For more information, visit TheMagnificentMile.com.