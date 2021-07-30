The Beach Boys at Ravinia, August 21

“Key Largo, Montego, baby why don’t we go”….to Ravinia!

Join WGN Radio at Ravinia on Saturday, August 21 to see The Beach Boys with John Stamos. Gates open at 5pm and the concert starts at 7:30pm.

Pavilion and lawn tickets are now on sale – get yours today! Visit www.ravinia.org

Ravinia® is North America’s oldest music festival in a 36-acre park, presenting over 140 different events throughout the summer. These concerts run the gamut from Yo-Yo Ma to John Legend to the annual summer residency of the nation’s finest orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Pack a picnic, or choose from Ravinia’s expanded food market featuring grab and go and hot-food selections, or sit-down restaurants within the park. Visit www.ravinia.org to see the schedule and plan your visit.