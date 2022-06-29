On Sunday, August 21 join WGN Radio at Ravinia for Tchaikovsky Spectacular with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Gates open to the general public at 3pm and the concert starts at 5pm.

Conducted by Emil de Cou with Inmo Yang playing violin, the Tchaikovsky Spectacular includes the following selections by composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Battle of Poltava and Cossack Dance (Hopak) from Mazeppa, Violin Concerto, and Theme and Variations from Suite No. 3. It all comes to a resounding conclusion with the 1812 Overture and live cannons.

About Ravinia

Ravinia®, North America’s oldest music festival, stands today as its most musically diverse, presenting a large variety of events throughout the summer. Concerts vary from classical to pop to the annual summer residency for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. The 36-acre park is nestled in a gently wooded area that makes it an enchanting place to experience music. Guests can bring their own picnics or eat at one of the park restaurants.

Ravinia is located at 418 Sheridan Road in Highland Park. Visit Ravinia.org/Calendar to see the 2022 schedule.