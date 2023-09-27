Walk to give summer back to children with cancer. Register to walk with family and friends at the 2nd annual SunriseWALKS Chicago at Lake County JCC in Lake Zurich (23280 N Old McHenry Road) on Sunday, October 15.

Pre-walk activities and a complimentary light breakfast begin at 8:30am with the opening ceremony and walk starting at 10am. Choose between a .25 mile paved path and 1 mile unpaved nature trail. WGN Radio’s news director Ryan Burrow and WGN TV’s Marcus Leshock will serve as the event emcees.

The event benefits JCC Chicago’s Sunrise Day Camp, the only full-summer day camp for children with a cancer diagnosis and their siblings, all provided completely free of charge to the families. Campers range in age from 3 1/2 to 16.

Sunrise Day Camp brings the simple pleasures of childhood back to children struggling with cancer, changing months of loneliness and isolation into summers filled with sunshine, laughter and happiness. And because Sunrise is a day camp, it does all this while allowing the children to continue their medical treatment and enjoy the comfort and safety of their own homes at night.

Register and find more information at sunrise-walks.org/Chicago.