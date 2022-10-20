SunriseWALKS Chicago on October 30 at Lake County JCC in Lake Zurich.

JCC (Jewish Community Centers) Chicago will host a community walk, SunriseWALKS Chicago, on Sunday, October 30 at 8:30am at Lake County JCC in Lake Zurich (23280 N. Old McHenry Rd.).

This family-friendly event invites all ages to walk the 37-acre campus, raise funds for children in need, and enjoy camp-inspired activities such as arts and crafts, face painting, dance parties, and summer treats.

WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow and WGN-TV’s Ray Cortopassi will serve as emcees for SunriseWALKS Chicago.

SunriseWALKS is a fundraiser to benefit Sunrise Association. JCC Chicago, in partnership with Sunrise Association, will offer a Sunrise Day Camp in summer 2023. The full-day camp is designed for children in treatment for cancer and their siblings, ages 3 1/2 through 16 and is provided completely free of charge.

The eight-week summer Sunrise Day Camp program welcomes children as often as they are able to attend. As a day camp, children are able to continue their medical treatment during summer while participating in camp on their good days.

Register to walk with SunriseWALKS Chicago at sunrise-walks.org/Chicago.

For more information about Sunrise Day Camp Chicago, visit jccchicago.org/sunrise.