Named “best new event of the year” last year, the award-winning Sundays on State returns to State Street for four select Sundays this summer (July 24, August 7 and 21, and September 4).

Join neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond at Chicago Loop Alliance’s free interactive block party!

Enjoy art, culture, active recreation, food, drinks, shopping, and local attractions in the heart of everyone’s neighborhood – the Loop.

Sundays on State takes place on State Street between Lake and Monroe Streets from 11am to 6pm on the following Sundays: July 24, August 7 and 21, and September 4.

Register to attend Sundays on State for free today, see the full lineup and more at www.loopchicago.com/Sundays.