Steve Bertrand Travel presents Food & Wine of Spain & France

10-day Private Group Journey

Madrid – San Sebastián – Bordeaux – Paris

Departure: Departs from Chicago on September 17, 2021. $4,899 per person with round-trip air on United Airlines from Chicago O’Hare and including all departure and government taxes. Single supplement is additional $999.*

Accommodations:

Madrid – 2 nights, 4-Star Catalonia Hotel Goya

San Sebastián – 2 nights, 4-Star Hotel Monte Igualdo

Bordeaux – 2 nights, 4-Star Novotel Bordeaux Lac

Paris – 2 nights, 4-Star Novotel Tour Eiffel

Inclusions:

Breakfast daily, except day of arrival

Four lunches and three dinners

Regional wines with all meals

The tantalizing Market of San Miguel in Madrid

Dinastia Wine Museum in Haro

An evening of pintxos in San Sebastián

Boat tour of oyster farms and oyster tasting in Bassin d’Arcachon

Wine tasting at a top wine estate in Bordeaux

Panoramic tour in Paris

Mouth-watering food walk around Paris

Expert local guides for walking tours and all sightseeing

Services of an English-speaking professional tour director throughout

Private luxury transport with air conditioning

First class train from Bordeaux to Paris

Visit the Prado Museum and Royal Palace in Madrid

Visit the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao

Hotel porterage of one suitcase per person

Portfolio of documents

24-hour emergency customer service while in Europe

NOTE: This tour includes walking tours. To enjoy this tour, you should be in good health and able to walk reasonable distances, often over unpaved and uneven surface.

For more information contact: Steve Bertrand at 847-606-6065 or steve@stevebertrandtravel.com

Click here for the reservation form.

*Terms and Conditions: This is a Private Group Journey based on a minimum of 25 passengers to operate. Departure taxes and fuel surcharges are included. Air inclusive rates are subject to availability and are based on departure from Chicago O’Hare on United Airlines. Not eligible for accrual of frequent flyer points/mileage. Above mentioned hotels are subject to change. Cancellations/Changes: Deposit is refundable if cancelled prior to June 4, 2021. After final payment date on June 4, 2021, payments are non-refundable.

Itinerary:

DAY 1 (SEPTEMBER 17) – USA / MADRID: Fly transatlantic overnight from the USA to Madrid, Spain. Dinner is served, and in-flight entertainment is provided.

DAY 2 (SEPTEMBER 18) – ARRIVE MADRID, SPAIN: Welcome to Spain! After clearing customs, enter the arrivals area where you will meet your tour director and coach driver. Make your way to your hotel and enjoy the remainder of your morning and afternoon at leisure in Madrid. This evening enjoy a traditional dinner of roast lamb. Overnight in Madrid. (D)

DAY 3 (SEPTEMBER 19) – MADRID: Begin your day with a guided visit to the unforgettable Prado Museum. One of Madrid’s main attractions for many visitors, the gallery houses remarkable works by Spain’s three great masters: Goya, Velázquez and El Greco. Continue with an exploration of the opulent Royal Palace where grand rooms are filled with an eclectic wealth of art treasures, antiques and an impressive collection of clocks. From here it is only a short walk to the historic districts around the Plaza Mayor and the marvelous San Miguel market which has been transformed into a mouth-watering ensemble of tapas bars and shops. Sample some of these wonderful delicacies for lunch before spending an afternoon at leisure. (B/L)

DAY 4 (SEPTEMBER 20) – LA RIOJA REGION / SAN SEBASTIÁN: Travel north to San Sebastián through the world-renowned La Rioja region, stopping in Haro to visit the Dinastia Wine Museum, a must for any wine enthusiast. The elegant resort town of San Sebastián is a center for gastronomy; join your guide this evening for a stroll through the Old Town where each bar specializes in different pintxos dishes. Sample a delicious selection from ‘bacalao’ (cod) and wild mushrooms to every kind of ham and sausage imaginable. Overnight in San Sebastián. (B/D)

DAY 5 (SEPTEMBER 21) EXCURSION TO BILBAO & GETARIA: This morning, drive to Bilbao for a guided visit to the Guggenheim Museum, an amazing feat of construction created by North American architect Frank O. Gehry. Afterwards, continue to Getaria, known as the kitchen of the Gipuzkoa province because of the many restaurants and taverns found here. Stroll the streets of this pretty fishing village and enjoy a special lunch at one of the numerous ‘asadors’, restaurants known for cooking in open wire mesh baskets on outdoor grills. Return to San Sebastián for overnight. (B/L)

DAY 6 (SEPTEMBER 22) – BASSIN D’ARCACHON / BORDEAUX: Journey into France this morning and stop at the huge bay, the Bassin d’Arcachon, home to centuries-old oyster farms. Board a boat for your tour around the bay. Between sea and sky, admire the emblematic cabins on stilts, traverse the hectares of oyster farms and sail along the waterfront oyster-farming hamlets of the Cap Ferret peninsula; Piquey, Le Canon, l’Herbe & la Vigne. Stop at an oyster producer’s cabin for an oyster tasting with white wine, on a waterfront terrace. Afterwards, continue to Bordeaux where you enjoy a brief guided walking tour of the town including the elegant Place de la Bourse, Place du Parlement & the 13th-century Cathedral of St André. Overnight in Bordeaux. (B/Tasting)

DAY 7 (SEPTEMBER 23) – WINE REGION OF BORDEAUX: Driving along the ‘Route du Médoc’ today, allow our expert guide to introduce you to the magnificent landscape of this traditional wine-growing land. With more than 800 ‘crus’ and 8 ‘appellations d’origine contrôlées’, this area produces some of the world’s most renowned wines. Learn more about the skillful cultivation of these fine wines during a cellar tour and special wine tasting at one of the region’s top estates. Return to Bordeaux for overnight. (B/L)

DAY 8 (SEPTEMBER 24) – BORDEAUX / PARIS: Board the high-speed train to Paris this morning before enjoying a delightful panoramic tour of the ‘City of Lights’. See some of the most iconic Parisian sights including the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and the Champs Elysées. Continuing to Ile de la Cité, admire the imposing yet beautiful Notre Dame Cathedral. After checking in to your hotel, continue your day by exploring the gourmet sights of Paris on a mouth-watering walking tour which includes plenty of opportunities to sample the city’s irresistible traditional pastries and chocolate. The remainder of your evening is free. Please note: Porterage is not available at Bordeaux train station. (B/L)

DAY 9 (SEPTEMBER 25) – PARIS: Enjoy a full day at leisure in Paris to explore at your own pace. Your Tour Director will have suggestions on what to do and see in Paris. This evening, enjoy a farewell dinner in a local restaurant. (B/D)

DAY 10 (SEPTEMBER 26) – PARIS / USA: Transfer to the Paris airport to board your homebound flight. (B)

