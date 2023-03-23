Speed Jokes Anniversary Celebration Party with John Williams at Whiskey Acres on June 3, 11am – 1pm

UPDATE: This event is sold out!

Cheers to three years of Speed Jokes on the John Williams Show!

Short and sweet with the rule that ‘we don’t explain’, those jokes carried listeners through the pandemic and continue to this day (hear them everyday at 10:38am).

To celebrate nearly 5,000 Speed Jokes, join John Williams for a toast at Whiskey Acres in DeKalb on Saturday, June 3 from 11am to 1pm.

Sample bourbon, get a guided tour of the distillery, enjoy a barbecue lunch, a craft cocktail, a Whiskey Acres commemorative shot glass and a Speed Jokes souvenir. Attendees will also be part of an interactive session with John reflecting on his favorite Speed Jokes.

Lucky WGN Radio listeners who have a Speed Jokes mug or pint glass should bring them for a special treat!

Tickets are $59 per person, exclusive of fees. Space is limited – get your ticket today!