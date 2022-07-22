Join the Museum of Broadcast Communications at 3pm on Sunday, August 14 at the Des Plaines Theatre for the feel-good event of the summer: Rock Radio Revisited, sponsored by WGN Radio, ChevyDrivesChicago.com and your Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Chevy dealers.

Rock Radio Revisited brings some of your favorite rock and roll DJs from the 60s and 70s together to share their experiences in the studio during the golden age of rock radio.

Host Wendy Snyder steers this trip down memory lane as John Records Landecker, Tommy Edwards, Bob Stroud, and Dyana Williams, along with special appearances by Steve King, Gary Burbank, ‘Cousin Brucie’ Morrow, Kris Erik Stevens, and Connie Szerszen, reminisce about the rock, the roll, the gimmicks, and more that made this time in radio so memorable.

Visit museum.tv to get tickets for Rock Radio Revisited on Sunday, August 14 at 3pm at the Des Plaines Theater (1476 Miner Street in Des Plaines).