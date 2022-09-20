The Chicago Literary Hall of Fame will present Rick Kogan with the Fuller Award in a ceremony on October 18 at 7pm at the Chopin Theatre (1543 W. Division St.).

The Fuller is awarded to Chicago authors who have made an outstanding lifetime contribution to literature and Rick Kogan will be the 13th author to receive it.

The ceremony will include a performance by singer and writer Jamie O’Reilly, tributes by Nestor Gomez and Tony Fitzpatrick, and a conversation between Chicago Tribune editor Chris Jones and Rick Kogan.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Food and a cash bar will follow the ceremony.

Rick Kogan started working as a reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times at the age of 16 and for the past half century has had bylines in Chicago’s most important daily papers. He has authored a dozen nonfiction books, served as an online reporter, commentator and host for television and radio outlets, including WGN Radio since April 1999.

The nonprofit Chicago Literary Hall of Fame began in 2008 with a mission to honor and preserve Chicago’s great literary heritage through educational programming, awards, exhibits and other special events, including an annual induction ceremony.