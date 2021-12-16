Project H.O.O.D., Pastor Corey Brooks 100 day campout against gun violence

Pastor Corey Brooks, founder of Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny) has the mission of breaking the cycle of poverty, violence and incarceration on Chicago’s Southside. To do so, he is currently engaged in a tent-a-thon to raise money to build a new community center.

Ten years ago, Pastor Brooks first camped out on a motel rooftop for 94 days during a cold Chicago winter to raise money to purchase and tear a motel down.

Now ten years on, Project H.O.O.D. has outgrown their space and Pastor Brooks is camping out again for 100 days to help raise awareness and money to build a new Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center to fight violence and poverty.

Pastor Brooks has invited community leaders, families and individuals to camp overnight on the “roof” with him to help raise the $35 million needed to build the center. WGN Radio’s own John Williams spent a night on the roof with Corey Brooks.

In addition, Pastor Brooks has initiated a CEO Challenge, calling upon CEOs to “be the change” Chicago needs.

When you make a donation to Project H.O.O.D., Wintrust Bank CEO Ed Wehmer has pledged to make a match up to $100,000. Donate at www.projecthood.org/donate and indicate in the comments box your donation is for the Community Center.

Pastor Corey Brooks on the rooftop (Project H.O.O.D.)

Pastor Brooks inside his tent (Project H.O.O.D.)

Site where Pastor Brooks is camping out. (Project H.O.O.D.)

John Williams heads up to the rooftop (Project H.O.O.D.)

John Williams (Project H.O.O.D.)

On the way up (Project H.O.O.D.)

Pastor Corey Brooks and John Williams on the rooftop

Corey Brooks and John Williams (Project H.O.O.D.)

Pastor Corey Brooks and John Williams talk on the roof. (Project H.O.O.D.)

John Williams (Project H.O.O.D.)

About Project H.O.O.D.

Project H.O.O.D. has grown to serve over 1,500 at-risk youth and 2,500 adults in transition in Woodlawn, Englewood and surrounding areas. With more than 15 different programs focused on violence prevention, entrepreneurial and workforce training, education and health and wellness services that support individual and community transformation. Make a donation to the building of the Community Center at www.projecthood.org/donate.