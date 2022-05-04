Set at Offshore on Navy Pier (1000 E. Grand Avenue) on Wednesday, July 27, PAWS Chicago Beach Party is a summer celebration for more than 500 luau guests and their pets.

Emceed by WGN Radio’s very own Lisa Dent and FOX 32 Chicago’s Jake Hamilton, guests can sip cool frozen cocktails and soak up the sun as the Lake Michigan waves roll in. As the sun sets, dance the night away, enjoy an open bar, dinner, live and silent auctions, pet spa services, raffles, and so much more.

The event raises critical funding to support PAWS Chicago’s lifesaving programs and its newly expanded Medical Center, the country’s largest and most advanced hospital for homeless pets.

Purchase tickets and learn more at www.pawschicago.org/beachparty.