Join PAWS Chicago at Offshore on Navy Pier on Thursday, July 27 for Beach Party, the summer celebration for more than 500 luau guests and their pets.

Sip cool frozen cocktails and soak up the sun, as the Lake Michigan waves roll in and the summer breeze fills the air. As the sun sets, dance the night away, enjoy an open bar, dinner, live and silent auctions, pet spa services, raffles and so much more.

PAWS Chicago Beach Party raises critical funding to support PAWS Chicago’s lifesaving programs and newly expanded Medical Center, the country’s largest and most advanced hospital for homeless pets.

Purchase tickets and learn more at www.pawschicago.org/beachparty.