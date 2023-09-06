Oh, For Goodness Sake! Thomas Jefferson with John Williams at Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre on November 4 at 10am.

Oh, For Goodness Sake…it’s time we welcomed back Thomas Jefferson!

Join WGN Radio host John Williams with Thomas Jefferson, portrayed by humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson, at Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove, Saturday, November 4 at 10am. Tickets are $38.

Hear John and Jefferson will engage in lively conversation about this grand experiment called the United States of America.

John will talk with Jefferson about who we are, what we’ve become and what Jefferson and his peers had in mind when they decided to revolt and declare independence from England. It is for the sake of goodness, for the hope of being free, fair and good that we ask our leaders to govern. But for goodness’ sake, you can’t be blamed if you were to slap your head and say, ‘What’s going on here?’

For goodness’ sake, it seems we’ve…strayed? Or maybe these tumultuous times are really the engine of democracy, wrapped in a republic – working. And for goodness’ sake, John and Jefferson will spend an hour or so attempting to make sense of it all.

You won’t want to miss it. Get tickets today.

Oh, For Goodness Sake! Thomas Jefferson with John Williams is sponsored by Next Door & Window.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

How can I buy tickets? – YOU CAN BUY TICKETS ONLINE HERE. Or, purchase in-person at the theatre during normal operating hours (approximately Monday – Thursday 4pm – 7pm; Friday 4pm – 10pm; Saturday Noon – 10pm; and Sunday Noon – 7pm).

When is the show? – Saturday, November 4 at 10am. Doors open at 9:30am.

Where is the show? Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre (5021 Highland Avenue in Downers Grove). The theatre is also conveniently located within steps of the Downers Grove Main Street station on METRA’s BNSF line.

How much are tickets? – $38

How does the seating work? – It is assigned seating.

Is there handicapped accessible seating available? – Yes, the theatre is wheelchair accessible and there is accessible seating at the front and back of the auditorium. You must indicate you need accessible seating when buying tickets.

Where can I park? – There is a parking lot next to the Tivoli Theatre with limited availability. There are also public lots and garages close to the theatre.

Are concessions available? – Yes. Various items will be available for purchase, including a bar with beverages.