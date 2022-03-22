Secure your place to see golf’s next generation compete for a spot on the PGA TOUR at the 2022 NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank.

The NV5 Invitational will be played at The Glen Club in Glenview, IL from May 26-29, 2022 and will include a full field of 156 players competing for a $750,000 purse. All proceeds will support the Evans Scholars Foundation which provides full tuition and housing scholarships to caddies who demonstrate academic excellence and financial need.

Register today for a general admission Grounds ticket or purchase The Hangar all-inclusive hospitality ticket which provides access to an open-air venue directly behind the 18th Green, preferred parking along with a full lunch buffet, afternoon snacks and a premium bar service featuring Corona products and signature cocktails from Garrison Brothers Whiskey.

For more information visit nv5invitational.com.