Meet Steve Dale at Treetime’s Petapalooza on Nov. 13

It’s a Petapalooza at Treetime Christmas Creations on Pepper Road in Lake Barrington!

Meet WGN Radio host, noted pet expert and certified animal behavioral consultant Steve Dale who will be making an appearance at Treetime on Saturday, November 13 from 1pm to 3pm. Steve Dale will answer your pet questions and give guidance to pet owners.

Other Petapalooza at Treetime activities include:

Pet photos: Bring your pet to pose for a holiday photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus with a donation to A Heart For Animals, a no-kill non-profit rescue based in Huntley. Pet photos will be taken inside Treetime from noon to 4pm.

Shop the Haute Diggity Dog Trunk Show. Haute Diggity Dog is the original designer parody plush dog toy company offering stylish & sophisticated toys, beds, and accessories for your four-legged friend. Haute Diggity Dog will give a percentage of sales to PAWS Chicago.

Shop at Treetime all-day on Saturday and Treetime will give a percentage of sales to PAWS Chicago.

Treetime is located at 22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington and is open weekends from 9am to 5pm.