McDonald’s presents Food for the Body and Spirit

McDonald’s owners and operators at 2020 Food for the Body and Spirit (Porter Novelli/McDonald’s)

This holiday season, the McDonald’s Operators of Chicago and Northwest Indiana and the Northern Illinois Food Bank have teamed up to provide holiday meals to those in need to present the 21st Annual Food for the Body and Spirit turkey and trimmings giveaway, November 11 – 20.

Select McDonald’s locations across Chicago’s south and west sides and Northwest Indiana will provide over 5,500 free turkeys and trimmings, making this year the largest effort yet. And WGN Radio’s own Jon Hansen will be on-site at the McDonald’s in Joliet (1421 Riverboat Center) to help distribute the meal boxes.

Food for the Body and Spirit was started by the Black McDonald’s Operators Association to help communities most effected by unemployment and poverty.

All of the turkey giveaway events are first-come first-served beginning at 8:00 a.m. until supplies are exhausted. Limit one turkey and one side basket per household. Please maintain a safe social distance. Masks are required.

If you find yourself in need of support this holiday season, here is the event schedule:

Nov. 11 – McDonald’s – 5015 W. Madison

Nov. 12 – McDonald’s – 7600 S. Vincennes

Nov. 13 – McDonald’s – 6093 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN

Nov. 14 – McDonald’s – 9211 S. Commercial

Nov. 15 – McDonald’s – 1421 Riverboat Center, Joliet, IL

Nov. 15 – McDonald’s – 1480 Larkin Ave., Elgin, IL

Nov. 16 – McDonald’s – 2707 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Nov. 17 – McDonald’s – 2404 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN

Nov. 17 – McDonald’s – 2317 N. Cicero Ave.

Nov. 18 – McDonald’s – 14 W. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL

Nov. 19 – McDonald’s – 6200 Broadview Village, Broadview, IL

Nov. 20 – Chinatown Square – 2154 S. Archer Ave.

For more information, visit www.bmoachicagoland.org.