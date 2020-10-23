Lou’s Holiday Drink Recipes presented by Whiskey Acres

Get into the holiday spirit with some spirits! Every week, Lou will feature a holiday drink recipe featuring award-winning, farm-crafted whiskey from Whiskey Acres, Illinois’ first estate distillery!

The Midwest Mule The Midwest Mule (as heard on Saturday, October 24)

Fill a copper cup or glass of your choice with ice

Add 1.5 oz. of Whiskey Acres Straight Rye

Add 6. oz. of Windmill Ginger Brew in Hibiscus Vanilla Ginger

Stir

Garnish with a lime slice

About Whiskey Acres

Whiskey Acres grows all of their own, top-quality grain and distill their own spirits – barrel age and bottle it, too – all on the family farm located in DeKalb, just off I-88. Their whiskey has received numerous awards, and they even make a vodka from 100% corn. Ask for Whiskey Acres by name in bars, restaurants and stores throughout Chicagoland and southeast Wisconsin. Find out more at www.whiskeyacres.com.