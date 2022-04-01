Join Lou Manfredini in supporting his favorite charity: Misericordia!

Your donations will fill Lou’s virtual candy jar as part of Misericordia’s 36th Annual Candy Days. Money raised benefits Misericordia’s programs for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Help Lou reach his $10,000 fundraising goal.

Townstone Financial will make a matching donation up to $2,500 to add to our efforts!

About Townstone Financial

Townstone Financial has been beating the big banks on closing costs and interest rates since 2002. If you want to close a loan fast and with the newest mortgage technology in the industry, then Townstone Financial is the place to contact, because nobody beats Townstone. Barry Sturner guarantees it, and he owns the company.

About Misericordia

Misericordia is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization helping those in need since 1921. Misericordia will continue to work toward a bright future where persons with disabilities achieve maximum independence and realize their greatest potential – in an environment of dignity, challenge, respect and spirituality.