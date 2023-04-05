Join Lou Manfredini in supporting his favorite charity Misericordia by helping to fill Lou’s virtual candy jar for the annual Candy Days fundraiser.

One hundred percent of the proceeds raised during Candy Days will positively affect the Misericordia residents who are persons of all religious, ethnic, racial and socio-economic backgrounds.

Misericordia, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, has helped those in need since 1921 and is home to more than 600 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.