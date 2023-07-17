On Saturday, August 19, join WGN Radio at Ravinia to see Kenny Loggins and his “This Is It: The Final Tour 2023” with special guest Yacht Rock Revue. Gates open to the general public at 5pm and concert starts at 7pm.

Kenny Loggins has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and over the last 40 years, he has topped the charts with “This Is It,” “I’m Alright,” “Footloose,” “Danger Zone,” and so many more songs. In addition to recording both solo and in the famed duo Loggins & Messina, Kenny became the first major rock star to regularly create music for children and families.

On the “This Is It” tour, Kenny Loggins will trace his remarkable musical history with a brand-new, career-spanning stage show sure to thrill his fans.

About Ravinia

Ravinia®, North America’s oldest music festival, stands today as its most musically diverse, presenting a large variety of events throughout the summer. Concerts vary from classical to pop to the annual summer residency for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. The 36-acre park is nestled in a gently wooded area that makes it an enchanting place to experience music. Guests can bring their own picnics or eat at one of the park restaurants.

Ravinia is located at 418 Sheridan Road in Highland Park. Visit ravinia.org/schedule for the 2023 performance calendar.