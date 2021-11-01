John Williams’ Virtual Red Kettle and The Salvation Army Radiothon, Dec. 15

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, December 15! Tune-in to John Williams for the annual radiothon donation drive to benefit The Salvation Army, 10am to noon.

Help fill John Williams’ virtual Red Kettle this holiday season. Donations go directly to The Salvation Army and their mission of “Doing The Most Good” in the local area. Your generosity will ensure Hope Marches On for our neighbors in need this year.

Pandemic poverty is not over and many of our neighbors are struggling every day to make ends meet. In fact, 7.1 million Americans are behind on the rent, and 63% of all Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Additionally, food insecurity continues to affect many. Today, 20 million Americans don’t have enough food to eat.

And when you make a donation on the day of the radiothon drive (December 15), your donation may include a thank you gift. The thank you gift you receive depends upon the amount donated to John Williams’ Virtual Red Kettle on Wednesday, December 15 from midnight to midnight.

These are the thank you gifts available with donations received on December 15, midnight to midnight:

Donations of $100 – $249: WGN Radio retro grey T-shirt*

Donations of $250 – $499: Tote Bag

Donations of $500 – $1,999: 18″ Marbled Bamboo Cutting Board

Donations of $2,000 – $2,499: English-style Willow Picnic Basket with four wine glasses, four plates, four sets of flatware, waiter-style corkscrew and salt and pepper shaker set.

Donations of $2,500+ (limited to the first 10 donators): Pair of tickets to a Chicago Blackhawks game in the Team Hochberg suite on December 21, 23, or 28.**

*Write preferred T-shirt size in comments box if donating online on December 15.

**The first 10 gifts of $2,500 and above will be based on the timestamp on The Salvation Army kettle webpage.

How to make a donation:

2. Text to The Salvation Army:

Text wgnradio to 51555. Message and data rates may apply.

3. Call The Salvation Army Donation Line at 844-361-8400

