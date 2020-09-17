Save the date for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 10!

While there is no large in-person gathering this year, in this video, John Williams tells you how you can participate in the walk – it’s everywhere!

John also invites you to join him and Team WGN Radio. You can sign up with our team, create your own, or give a donation. The funds raised go towards the Alzheimer’s Association’s goal of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia. More information can also be found at alz.org/walk.

John Williams talks about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s