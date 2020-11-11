John Williams & The Salvation Army Radiothon – December 16

Tune-in Wednesday, December 16 (10am – Noon/CT) to John Williams for the donation drive to benefit The Salvation Army. John will be joined in-studio by David Hochberg.
We ask your help to fill John’s online red kettle. Your donations will help Rescue Christmas for thousands of families – many looking for assistance for the first time in their lives. This year, The Salvation Army has seen up to 500% increase in requests for food and financial assistance through the greater Chicagoland area, and they haven’t turned anyone away. Your gifts will stay in your area, so you are helping a neighbor in need.
And when you make a donation on the day of the radiothon (December 16), your donation may include a thank you gift. The gift you receive depends upon the amount donated to John Williams’s red kettle on Wednesday, December 16 from midnight to midnight.
Learn more about the Salvation Army mobile feeding and homeless outreach unit in this video produced in 2019, before the pandemic: