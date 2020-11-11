John Williams & The Salvation Army Radiothon – December 16

Tune-in Wednesday, December 16 (10am – Noon/CT) to John Williams for the donation drive to benefit The Salvation Army. John will be joined in-studio by David Hochberg.

We ask your help to fill John’s online red kettle. Your donations will help Rescue Christmas for thousands of families – many looking for assistance for the first time in their lives. This year, The Salvation Army has seen up to 500% increase in requests for food and financial assistance through the greater Chicagoland area, and they haven’t turned anyone away. Your gifts will stay in your area, so you are helping a neighbor in need.

And when you make a donation on the day of the radiothon (December 16), your donation may include a thank you gift. The gift you receive depends upon the amount donated to John Williams’s red kettle on Wednesday, December 16 from midnight to midnight.

WGN T-shirt (with donations of $100-$199 on Dec 16, Midnight to Midnight)

WGN Umbrella with push-button open/close (with donations of $200-$249 on Dec. 16, Midnight to Midnight)

WGN Igloo cooler bag (with donations of $250-$299 on Dec. 16, Midnight to Midnight)

WGN short 10 oz. YETI tumbler (with donations of $300-$349 on Dec. 16, Midnight to Midnight)

WGN Fleece Zip Sweater (with donations of $350-$399 on Dec. 16, Midnight to Midnight)

WGN tall 20 oz. YETI tumbler (with donations of $400-$1,999 on Dec. 16, Midnight to Midnight)

WGN YETI Hopper Flip 8 cooler (with donations of $2,000+ on Dec. 16, Midnight to Midnight)

Learn more about the Salvation Army mobile feeding and homeless outreach unit in this video produced in 2019, before the pandemic: