It’s Comedy! discussion starring Jeff Garlin at Museum of Broadcast Communications – April 1

It’s Comedy!

Museum of Broadcast Communications

360 N. State Street, 4th floor

April 1st, 6:30pm

Chicago native, actor, and comedian Jeff Garlin will headline a discussion on how comedy is affected by today’s social and political climate, sponsored by The Museum of Broadcast Communications (MBC) on Wednesday, April 1 at 6:30pm.

“It’s Comedy! When is Edgy Over the Edge?” is a fundraiser for MBC. Garlin is critically acclaimed for his work on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, ABC’s and WGN-TV’s The Goldbergs, and recent Netflix special “Our Man in Chicago.” Moderating the evening will be Dean Richards, WGN-TV and WGN Radio personality and entertainment reporter.

The April Fool’s evening will kick off with Richards interviewing Garlin about his work. Then, a dais of Chicago comedians will join them to talk about current comedy culture – discussing the push back from people offended by jokes some find too edgy or controversial.

For tickets and more information, visit www.Museum.TV.

The event will be located at 360 N. State Street on the 4th floor. Tickets are $50 for general admission at $250 for a private cocktail reception at 5:30pm with Jeff Garlin and Dean Richards.