Holidays On Ice with Lou Manfredini, John Williams, Steve Bertrand presented by Whiskey Acres

Get into the holiday spirit with some spirits. Celebrate holidays on ice!

Lou Manfredini, John Williams and Steve Bertrand will feature fun, festive cocktails featuring award-winning, farm-crafted whiskey from Whiskey Acres, Illinois’ first estate distillery.

Check out all the recipes we have highlighted here. Cheers!

Whiskey Acres Bourbon Slush – perfect for a party!



Ingredients:

9 cups water, divided

3 black tea bags

2 cups sugar

2 cans of frozen lemonade concentrate

1 can of frozen orange juice concentrate

2 cups of Whiskey Acres Bourbon

Ginger Ale for a splash to finish

How to make:

In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to boil. Add tea bags and allow to seep for 10 minutes. Discard teabags. Stir in sugar until completely dissolved.

In large container, combine tea/sugar mixture, lemon and orange juice concentrates, water and bourbon.

Pour into a flat Tupperware container and freeze for 4-6 hours, or overnight if possible.

Serve using an ice cream scoop. Top with a splash of ginger ale.

About Whiskey Acres

Whiskey Acres grows all of their own, top-quality grain and distill their own spirits – barrel age and bottle it, too – all on the family farm located in DeKalb, just off I-88. Their whiskey has received numerous awards, and they even make a vodka from 100% corn. Ask for Whiskey Acres by name in bars, restaurants and stores throughout Chicagoland and southeast Wisconsin. Find out more at www.whiskeyacres.com.