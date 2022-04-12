The 15th annual “Gaming for Green®”, a Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament and casino night benefiting Chicago Gateway Green® returns Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 5:30pm – 11:00pm at Galleria Marchetti (825 W. Erie Street).

Poker players compete for the Grand Prize of a $10,000 seat at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. The top ten players will all walk away with fabulous prizes.

All event guests enjoy live music and a variety of charitable gaming, including roulette, craps, blackjack, and a chance to win over $20,000 in prizes. Ticket holders will also enjoy Galleria Marchetti’s famous Italian specialties & complimentary cocktails all evening.

Gaming for Green is hosted by the nonprofit organization Chicago Gateway Green, dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago’s gateways, expressways and neighborhoods. Founded in 1986 by Donald J. DePorter, Gateway Green has planted more than 4,000 trees, 80,000 shrubs, and 130,000 perennials, along with the removal of over 1.3 million pounds of litter.