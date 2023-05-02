The Museum of Broadcast Communications (MBC) will host an online auction and fundraiser commemorating its 40th anniversary with more than 40 unique and inspired experiences curated by local and national television and radio stations, including WGN Radio and NewsNation.
Bids will be accepted beginning Tuesday, May 2 through Tuesday, May 16 at charitybuzz.com/mbc or museum.tv.
Experiences available to bid on include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Hot dog stand trip with Bob Sirott – Do you love a Chicago-style hot dog like WGN Radio host and veteran broadcaster Bob Sirott does? Then you could join Bob for lunch! He’ll introduce you to one of his favorite Chicagoland hot dog stands – and the hot dog lunch is on him. He may even have some Vienna Beef swag for you and bring along a surprise guest.
- Speed Jokes with John Williams and WGN Radio studio tour – Be part of the popular Speed Jokes segment on the John Williams show, meet John Williams, get a tour of the WGN Radio studios and a “coveted” Speed Jokes mug and one-pint glass.
- Wendella Boat Tour with Lisa Dent and tour of WGN Radio studios – Enjoy a 90-minute weekday architecture tour with Wendella Tours & Cruises and WGN Radio host Lisa Dent. After the boat cruise, you and two guests will visit and tour WGN Radio’s studios and meet the cast of the Lisa Dent show.
- Sit-in and one-on-one with John Records Landecker – Sit-in during the John Landecker show on WGN Radio and get career advice on broadcasting from the renowned radio personality.
- Meet the anchors and tour of NewsNation studios – Tour the Chicago studios of NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing cable news network and get the chance to meet with any of the morning or afternoon anchors including, Morning in America‘s Adrienne Bankert, NewsNation LIVE’s Marni Hughes, or Rush Hour’s Nicole Berlie.
- Virtually meet NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo – Chat one-on-one with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo via Zoom to talk about what’s making news today, his fitness regime or his favorite hobby, fishing.
- Virtually meet NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield – Chat one-on-one with award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield, host of NewsNation’s Banfield, via Zoom. Talk about the news of the day, or ask Ashleigh about her career path or hobbies.
- Meet Elizabeth Vargas and tour NewsNation’s NYC studio – Meet with Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter Elizabeth Vargas, host of NewsNation’s early evening news program Elizabeth Vargas Reports, and get a private tour of NewsNation’s NYC studios.
- Four tickets and Shoot the Puck experience to a 2023-24 Chicago Blackhawks home game – Ultimate Blackhawks fans, get four tickets to 100-level seats and a Shoot the Puck experience to a home game between October 1, 2023 and April 30, 2024.
All auction proceeds will benefit The Museum of Broadcast Communications, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Bid at charitybuzz.com/mbc or museum.tv.
The Museum of Broadcast Communications (MBC) was established in 1982 and is a national media center than inspires inquiry, respectful discussion, thoughtful examination and a celebration of all forms of broadcast media. MBC showcases the diversity of the media industry by collecting, preserving and presenting historic and contemporary media content. The museum’s collections cover radio, television, streaming and digital media. For more information, visit museum.tv.