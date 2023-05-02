The Museum of Broadcast Communications (MBC) will host an online auction and fundraiser commemorating its 40th anniversary with more than 40 unique and inspired experiences curated by local and national television and radio stations, including WGN Radio and NewsNation.

Bids will be accepted beginning Tuesday, May 2 through Tuesday, May 16 at charitybuzz.com/mbc or museum.tv.

Experiences available to bid on include, but are not limited to, the following:

All auction proceeds will benefit The Museum of Broadcast Communications, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Bid at charitybuzz.com/mbc or museum.tv.

The Museum of Broadcast Communications (MBC) was established in 1982 and is a national media center than inspires inquiry, respectful discussion, thoughtful examination and a celebration of all forms of broadcast media. MBC showcases the diversity of the media industry by collecting, preserving and presenting historic and contemporary media content. The museum’s collections cover radio, television, streaming and digital media. For more information, visit museum.tv.