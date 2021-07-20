Join us on Sunday, September 5 at Fifth Third Bike the Drive! Grab your bike and reconnect with friends and family on a car-free Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Whether you’re new to biking, a seasoned veteran, or biking with kids, Fifth Third Bike the Drive is an event to remember – and this is the 20th annual! With sweeping views of the lake and skyline, you’ll enjoy fresh air and the wind on your face! Ride as little or as much of the 30-mile course as you’d like, and then enjoy a post-ride festival in Grant Park.

No bike? No problem! Rentals are available.

Don’t miss this once-a-year event when bicycles reign over DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Register at www.bikethedrive.org The event runs 5:30am to Noon. You can start the ride anytime between 5:30am and 9:30am, but it’s recommended you start no later than 7:00am to get the most out of your time.

Fifth Third Bike the Drive is produced by and benefits Active Transportation Alliance. Active Trans is a non-profit advocacy organization working to improve conditions for walking, biking, and public transit throughout Chicagoland.

Still wondering what Fifth Third Bike the Drive is all about? Watch this video!