Fifth Third Bike the Drive (photo courtesy of Active Transportation Alliance)

Join WGN Radio at Fifth Third Bike the Drive, Sunday, September 3, 2023. Grab your bike and reconnect with friends and family on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Whether you’re new to biking, a seasoned veteran, or biking with kids, Fifth Third Bike the Drive is an event to remember. With sweeping views of the lake and skyline, you’ll enjoy fresh air and the wind on your face!

Ride as little or as much of the 30-mile course as you’d like. Start your ride at the Main Festival (Grant Park), Bryn Mawr Ave., Fullerton Ave., Oakwood Blvd., or Museum of Science & Industry.

You can start the ride anytime between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., but it is recommended to start no later than 7:30 a.m. to get the most out of your time and ride.

When you’re finished with your ride, head to the post-ride festival, 8am to 12:30pm, in Grant Park with music, activities and more.

No bike? No problem! Rentals are available.

Don’t miss this once-a-year event when bicycles reign on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Register today at 53bikethedrive.org.

Fifth Third Bike the Drive is a fundraiser for Active Transportation Alliance. Active Trans is a non-profit advocacy organization working to improve conditions for walking, biking, and public transit throughout Chicagoland.