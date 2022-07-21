Join WGN Radio at Fifth Third Bike the Drive on Sunday, September 4. It’s the once-a-year event where bikes ride on DuSable Lake Shore Drive! Cycle with family and friends and fresh air, the wind on your face, and sweeping views of the city and lake.

New this year: A later start time! The ride is from 6:30am to 10:30am. And don’t miss the post-ride festival at Butler Field in Grant Park, 8am – 12:30pm.

Ride as much or as little of the 30-mile course. Riders can safely enter DuSable Lake Shore Drive at any of the following locations: Main festival in Grant Park, Bryn Mawr Ave., Fullerton Ave., Oakwood Blvd., and Museum of Science and Industry.

There are three rest stops along the route (at Bryn Mawr Ave., Museum of Science and Industry, and the main festival area) with access to restrooms, water, and snacks, and also several checkpoints where riders will be required to show their rider number.

Register today at 53BikeTheDrive.org and use promo code WGNBTD22 for $5 off, valid through September 4.

Don’t have a bike? Rentals are available. See details at bikethedrive.org/rental.

About Fifth Third Bike the Drive

Fifth Third Bike the Drive is produced by and benefits Active Transportation Alliance. Active Transportation Alliance is a non-profit advocacy organization working to improve conditions for walking, biking, and public transit throughout Chicagoland.