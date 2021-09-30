‘Fifteen for Fifteen’ at Treetime Christmas Creations to benefit The Salvation Army

So many decorations to choose from at Treetime! (M. Wells)

This October 1-31, Treetime Christmas Creations and The Salvation Army partner together for a “Fifteen for Fifteen Donation Sale”. Donate 15 dollars at Treetime Christmas Creations, 22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington, and receive 15 percent off any artificial Christmas tree in Treetime’s 50,000-square foot Christmas showroom. The donations go directly to The Salvation Army in their mission of “Doing The Most Good.”

The donations will help The Salvation Army’s Chicagoland Metropolitan Division to aid struggling families put nutritious meals on the table, give kids a safe place to learn and play and ensure that men, women and children facing homelessness have beds to sleep in at night.

Treetime’s hours throughout October are Monday through Friday 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday through Sunday 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more information call 847 527 8880 or visit www.treetime.com.