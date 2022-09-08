Ten WGN Radio listeners are joining Dean Richards for a night out at Paramount Theatre for a performance of Dreamgirls, now playing through October 16.

It’s the 1960s where the sound of Motown is on the rise. Meet the Dreamettes, Effie, Deena and Lorrell, three women trying to break their way onto the music scene. Join the Dreamgirls as they navigate the highs and lows of life, love and fame. And remember, all you gotta do is dream.

Get tickets for Dreamgirls.

And stay tuned to the WGN Radio contests for the next chance to win tickets to Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre featuring The Sound of Music.