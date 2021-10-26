Dean’s Annual Treetime Holiday Spectacular live broadcast on Nov. 14

We’re back and masked!

Join Dean Richards for a live broadcast of his Sunday Morning Show at the annual Treetime Holiday Spectacular from Treetime Christmas Creations on Sunday, November 14, 9am to 1pm.

Hear favorite segments from Dean’s Sunday Morning Show including his A-List interviews and more. Guests scheduled to appear include Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital.

Broadcast attendees will receive a same-day special 15% Dean’s Discount valid in-store only on the day of Dean’s broadcast (November 14).

It’s all inside the Treetime 50,000 square-foot Christmas winter wonderland showroom featuring the most lifelike artificial Christmas trees plus lights, garlands, wreaths and the most unique decorations.

Treetime Christmas Creations is located at 22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.

*Broadcast attendees and Treetime shoppers are asked to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth. Social distancing measures are also in place.