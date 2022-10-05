All October, it’s the Fifteen for Fifteen Donation Sale at Treetime. Donate $15 at Treetime for Lurie Children’s Hospital and get 15% off any tree in the Treetime store in Lake Barrington.

Then, mark your calendars and join Dean Richards at Treetime for the annual Treetime Holiday Spectacular and live broadcast of Dean’s Sunday Morning Show on Sunday, November 13 from 9am to 11am and noon to 1pm.

Dean’s annual Treetime broadcasts promise a fun, entertaining show for the audience. Besides favorite segments from Dean’s Sunday Morning Show, past broadcasts have included the Canterbury Carollers singing festive, seasonal music, performances by actors in local musical theatre productions, food tastings, an audience-led rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas”, and much more.

It’s all inside the Treetime 50,000 square-foot Christmas winter wonderland showroom featuring the most lifelike artificial Christmas trees plus lights, garlands, wreaths and the most unique decorations.

Treetime Christmas Creations is located at 22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington and at treetime.com to find everything Christmas.