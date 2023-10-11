Join Dean Richards at Treetime on Pepper Road in Lake Barrington for a live broadcast of Dean’s Sunday Morning Show and annual Treetime Holiday Spectacular on Sunday, November 5 from 9am to 11am and noon to 1pm.

For those not able to join Dean’s broadcast in-person, watch a Facebook Live video from the event at www.facebook.com/wgnradio during the hour (11am to noon) off-air.

Dean’s annual Treetime broadcasts are always fun and entertaining and often include live performances and audience participation. Attendees will enjoy a slice of pizza courtesy of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria.

It’s all inside the Treetime, the #1 Christmas decoration destination and 50,000 square-foot showroom with the most lifelike artificial Christmas trees plus lights, garlands, wreaths and more.

Meanwhile, this October visit Treetime for their EVERY Tree for EVERY‑one Sale and get fifteen percent off every Treetime Christmas tree in the Treetime store at 22102 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington.