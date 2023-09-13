Sail the Mediterranean with Dave Eanet to the islands of Greece and cities of Turkey on a seven-night cruise aboard the luxurious Silverseas’ Silver Whisper, July 25 through August 1, 2024.

This unique itinerary departs from and returns to Athens which is ideal if you want to add a few days to explore before or after the cruise.

Ports include Paros, Rhodes, Patmos, Bodrum, Symi, and Amorgus before sailing back to Athens.

Silverseas’ Silver Whisper accommodates only 392 guests and 302 crew, a ratio of nearly one crew member per guest to ensure that you will be pampered – and every suite has its own personal butler. Enjoy superb cuisine, a pool, spa, lounges, theatre and more. This cruise includes all your beverages, gratuities and shore excursions.

Prices start at $6,350 per person, double occupancy, including airfare.

Share an unforgettable experience and call Kelly Cruises to book at 630-990-1111 or www.kellycruises.com.