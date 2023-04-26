Cornerstones of Rock on May 6 at Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb (courtesy of Egyptian Theatre)

Relive the vibrant music scene of Chicago in the 60s with Cornerstones of Rock tour at Egyptian Theatre (135 N. Second Street in downtown DeKalb) on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30pm.

Cornerstones of Rock features original artists on stage, including The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik, The Buckinghams, The Cryan’ Shames, and The New Colony Six, playing a non-stop cavalcade of hits to transport you back in time.

Hear classic songs like “Vehicle”, “Kind of a Drag”, “Sugar and Spice”, “I Will Always Think About You”, and more, played by the artists you loved in the sixties.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.