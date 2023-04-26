Relive the vibrant music scene of Chicago in the 60s with Cornerstones of Rock tour at Egyptian Theatre (135 N. Second Street in downtown DeKalb) on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30pm.
Cornerstones of Rock features original artists on stage, including The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik, The Buckinghams, The Cryan’ Shames, and The New Colony Six, playing a non-stop cavalcade of hits to transport you back in time.
Hear classic songs like “Vehicle”, “Kind of a Drag”, “Sugar and Spice”, “I Will Always Think About You”, and more, played by the artists you loved in the sixties.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.