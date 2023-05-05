Join with WGN Radio’s John Williams and Lisa Dent and make an unforgettable summer for inner-city kids.

Tune-in Thursday, June 8 from 1:45pm to 3pm to John Williams and Lisa Dent for a radiothon to support City Kids Camp, presented by Republic Bank of Chicago with support from Alpha Wealth Group and Jewel-Osco.

The cost to send one kid to camp for a week is $600 (includes meals, lodging and camp activities). John and Lisa have a goal to “fill that bus” and send 50 kids to camp. And it’s with the generous support from listeners like you and our partners who can make John and Lisa’s goal a reality.

About City Kids Camp

City Kids Camp takes kids out of the city and into the country for a week away at camp.

Located about three hours south of Chicago in Lewistown, City Kids Camp welcomes inner-city youth from 4th to 12th grade and provides them with refuge and respite.

There the kids can experience all of the adventures of a sleepover camp on 167 acres of natural environment. Activities include archery, hiking, fishing, swimming, crafts, basketball, soccer, campfires with s’mores and more. A team of dedicated volunteers, counselors, nurses, teachers, mentors and motivational speakers work together to encourage and nurture the campers. City Kids Camp gives the kids the opportunity to become more independent, self-confident, learn new skills and make new friends.

To learn more, visit citykidscamp.org and watch the City Kids Camp profile by our sister station WGN-TV from 2022.