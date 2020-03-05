Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce's The Exchange – April 2

Securing new business and reaching new customers is harder than ever, but the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce makes it easier! The Exchange, the largest all industry and all business sizes networking and trade show event of the year, returns to The Geraghty (2520 S. Hoyne Avenue) on Thursday, April 2 from 4pm – 7:30pm.

More than 600 attendees and 100 exhibitors will be at The Exchange, all focused on making meaningful business and networking connections.

This year’s keynote panel, moderated by WGN Radio’s very own Ji Suk Yi, will highlight best practices in diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Join attendees from Wintrust, Koval, Cubs, BDO, Tanta, and many more companies to exchange business cards and exchange business at this year’s The Exchange.

Looking to expand your customer base? A limited number of exhibit space remains.

Use code WGN for $10 off your individual ticket. Tickets are available at www.chicagolandchamber.org