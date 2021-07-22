Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky Spectacular at Ravinia – August 15

Join WGN Radio at Ravinia on Sunday, August 15 as the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs selections from composer Tchaikovsky, including Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, Symphony No. 5, and 1812 Overture – with live cannons!

Pavilion and lawn tickets are now on sale – get yours today! Visit www.ravinia.org.

Ravinia® is North America’s oldest music festival in a 36-acre park, presenting over 140 different events throughout the summer. These concerts run the gamut from Yo-Yo Ma to John Legend to the annual summer residency of the nation’s finest orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Pack a picnic, or choose from Ravinia’s expanded food market featuring grab and go and hot-food selections, or sit-down restaurants within the park. Visit www.ravinia.org to see the schedule and plan your visit.