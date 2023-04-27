The 16th annual Gaming for Green to benefit Chicago Gateway Green returns Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 5:30pm to 11:30pm at Galleria Marchetti (825 W. Erie Street). Check-in is at 5:30pm and cards fly at 7pm.

Players in the Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament compete for the grand prize of a $10,000 seat at the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. The top ten players will all walk away with fabulous prizes.

Guests will enjoy live music and a variety of charitable gaming, including roulette, craps, blackjack, and a chance to win over $20,000 in prizes. Ticket holders will also enjoy Galleria Marchetti’s famous Italian specialties and complimentary cocktails all evening. Buy tickets and get more information online here.

Gaming for Green is hosted by the nonprofit Chicago Gateway Green, dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago’s expressways, gateways, and neighborhoods. Founded in 1986 by Donald J. DePorter, Gateway Green has planted more than 4,000 trees, 80,000 shrubs, and 130,000 perennials, along with the removal of over 1.5 million pounds of litter.